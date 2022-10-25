Security is set to be boosted at a York nightclub that operates in a former 12th Century Church.

Station Hotels (Newcastle) Ltd has applied for planning approval to install five CCTV cameras at Jalou in Micklegate.

The planning application to City of York Council said: “The installation of CCTV cameras is a request from the Police as a security and control measure for the licensed premises.”

The cameras on the external façade would be high and coloured black to be as discreet as possible. All has been agreed with the council’s Conservation officer, planning documents continued.

The application comes as the York Press recently reported a taxi driver was attacked outside the cocktail bar earlier this month.

The historic venue ceased being a church in 1934 and the Institute of Advanced Archaeological Studies then used the building to store its collection.

It later became York Arts Centre before becoming a bar in 2005.

In 2017, the former Parish Club re-opened as Jalou, following a £1.1 million refurbishment.