A major restoration of the historic De Grey House in the city centre has been approved by York planners.
The York Conservation Trust has gained planning consent for external works to include replacement roof lanterns, new rooflights, external decoration and repairs to roof, windows and doors.
The Grade 2-listed building, based at St Leonards Place, next to the Theatre Royal, will also see internal works including the reinstatement of a front lobby partition, removal and creation of partition walls and an upgrade of heating and electrical systems.
A report by City of York Council planning staff said the work will improve accessibility in the building and remove “inappropriate modern interventions.”
The building, built as a private house in 1835-36, was most recently tenanted as commercial office space but has been largely unoccupied since 2021.
“The proposed scheme represents a phased scheme of repair and minor alterations / upgrades to facilitate the return of the site into modern commercial use.”
The report added: “The proposed works are considered to preserve and enhance the character of the building as one of special architectural or historic interest, and therefore the proposal is considered to accord with [local and national planning policies].”
