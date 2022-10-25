A NEW litter picking group has set out to transform a town near York - and has already gained "amazing" support.

The group, called Tidy Up Tad, is a new litter-picking co-operative with a twist on a mission to clean up Tadcaster while helping residents get out and about and meet new people.

Organiser of the new team, Chris West, said: "Tadcaster is a beautiful place that looks fantastic when at its best. We have a high street steeped in history, fantastic walking routes and a stunning riverside location. However, there are pockets of litter that spoil our picturesque town.”

Chris said he set up the group after becoming concerned by the amount of litter around his hometown. Inspired by the Sherburn Wombles Litter Picking group, he set out to revitalize the area by forming the community action group - which provides a platform for people to help out, take ownership and get together and litter pick at their own leisure.

He is aiming to make Tidy up Tad different to other groups, as its Facebook page allows residents to form their own plans and get involved whenever and with whichever like-minded individuals they wish to.

Tadcaster swimming pool has announced it will be one of the Tidy Up Tad litter picking stations (Image: Tidy Up Tad)

“There are some fantastic local residents and community leaders that are already contributing to the tidying of the town and organising litter picks all year round, but one of their stumbling blocks is getting everyone together at the same time," Chris added.

Having worked with Heineken as a video director for some of the brewery's video marketing, Chris gained massive encouragement and support, as well as through his local employer, Seven Video, allowing him to provide equipment to group members in their litter-picking efforts.

Chris said: "Thanks to the investment of Heineken we have 100 Hi-Vis Vests to keep families safe while doing their bit, and nearly 50 litter pickers. From November, all you will need to do is head to your local shop with a ‘Tidy Up Tad’ sticker in the window, grab a picker, bag and Hi-Vis jacket - and you're away."

There are between 10 and 15 Tidy Up Tad sites that have already signed up for the scheme, which can be found on the group’s Facebook page.

Chris went on to say: "Whether residents are taking the dog for a walk, meeting friends, or just getting some fresh air, everyone is welcome to get involved.

"This isn’t just a family pursuit. This can be a meeting place for residents to get together and go for a coffee and help create a stronger community here in Tadcaster.

"With a little bit of education, hard work, and some fantastic local spirit and fun we can really help drive change, let’s take care of our home and tidy up Tad."