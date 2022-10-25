A much-used city centre footpath is set to close for six hours a day.

The foot and cyclepath that runs alongside Marygate car park will close from 9am-3pm, Monday to Friday next week (October 31-November 4), according to signs located at the site.

The path is a popular route to reach the River Ouse, Scarborough Bridge and York Station.

The Press has asked City of York Council why the footpath is closing and will publish more details when available.

However, the council's website says work is currently underway to reconstruct and resurface the road and footpaths in Marygate.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-February 2023.

The website says: "Currently there are significant defects in the surface of both the road and footpaths, making it uneven and unsafe for pedestrians and vehicles to use."

It adds that the work includes: