THREE York locations were featured among the top five most hashtagged and searched for haunted buildings on Instagram.
Not only is York one of the most haunted cities in the world, the city also has the most 'instagrammable' haunted sites in Yorkshire.
Stokemont Party Wall Surveyors collated a list of 90 popular haunted buildings in the UK using multiple sources including TimeOut, The Guardian, Indy100 and Tatler, then searched each location on Instagram and noted the number of hashtags.
Three out of the top five in Yorkshire were in York - with Nunnington Hall receiving 3,979 hashtags, Treasurer's House receiving 3,147 and Black Swan Hotel receiving 278.
Whitby Abbey topped the Yorkshire list with 101,483 hashtags, and came fourth across the UK overall.
A Stokemont spokesperson said: "Whitby Abbey, known as the inspiration for Dracula, takes fourth place with 101,483 tags.
"The ruins of this seventh century building are steeped in spine-tingling local folklore, and with the backdrop of the beautiful Yorkshire countryside, it’s no surprise Whitby is so highly featured in the ranking."
Topping the UK list was the Tower of London which received 655,933, followed by Edinburgh Castle at 654,272, and Hampton Court Palace at 164,572.
