WRAP up warm and celebrate Bonfire Night in the birthplace of Guy Fawkes with a visit to York this November to join a range of special events.

Learn about the history of Guy Fawkes from visiting his childhood home, walking tours and explosive new shows - as well as a number of bonfires and firework displays across the city.

Acorn Rugby Club will be hosting its 'Big Bang' event on November 3 with a £3 ticket entry, while Rawcliffe will host its Park Bonfire event on November 5 for the sixth year to raise money for the Firefighters Charity - featuring live music, a fun fair and food and drink stalls.

At the Aldwark Arms in York, a community bonfire and fireworks display will be held for £10 per person, which includes a hot dog or hamburger. The Boatyard in Bishopthorpe is set to host a free evening of live music with fire pits, sparklers and marshmallow toasting on November 5 from 5pm.

The Elvington Scout Group will organise their annual bonfire featuring a bar, BBQ, hot food and a tuck shop on November 4.

Wrap up warm and enjoy an evening of fireworks and family-fun at Sandburn Hall on the November 4. With family-friendly amusement rides, face painting, hot food and a York Gin bar for the adults, be sure to book your tickets in advance.

Celebrate Bonfire Night with special events around York (Image: Jon Noble from The Press Camera Club)

Scampston Hall’s 70-acre parkland will host a show of Pyromusical Fireworks on November 4 - choreographed to a popular soundtrack from Movie Musicals. Sing and dance along to classic tracks from the past as well as some more popular up to date films.

At The York Dungeon, discover what really happened on the November 5 1605, the plot behind Guy Fawkes' gunpowder and treason and exactly what happened to him across 10 days of torture.

An explosive new comedy by David Reed brings a new take on one of the most notorious tales of all time to York Theatre Royal between October 28 and November 12.

"This brand-new comedy about York’s traitorous trigger man is a devilishly dangerous mix of Blackadder and Horrible Histories – and sure to be a barrel of laughs," a spokesperson said.

Fireworks over York last year (Image: Kieran Delaney)

Little Peasants and their families are invited to embark on a new City Walking Tour to discover the toe-curling tales of York. Join two favourite York Dungeon residents, the Dungeon Jester and Smedley to learn more about York’s famous characters such as Dick Turpin, Guy Fawkes and the Pearl of York, Margaret Clitherow.

Beyond a tale of gunpowder, learn about Guy Fawkes, his family history and the influences surrounding him as a Protestant and later a recusant Catholic. Each tour is operated by people affected by homelessness and shaped by their own interests or personal experience of the city.