POLICE in York have identified a man following a CCTV appeal relating to a serious assault in the city centre which has left the victim in a "serious condition".
Last night North Yorkshire Police released an appeal for information about an altercation that happened at a York taxi rank in the early hours of Sunday (October 23).
A man was assaulted on St Saviourgate in the city centre between 2.30am and 3am.
A police spokesman said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to identify a man pictured in CCTV that police wanted to speak to in connection with a serious assault on St Saviourgate in York. The man has now been identified."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the queue at the time is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 to speak to the Force Control Room and quote reference 12220188437.
