UPDATED 6.30AM: All lanes are now OPEN on the A1M southbound near Dishforth following an earlier HGV fire.

A LORRY fire has closed a major road through North Yorkshire.

The A1(M) in North Yorkshire has two lanes closed due to recovery work Southbound from junction 49 Ripon Road for Thirsk and Dishforth to junction 48 the A6055 Boroughbridge turning.

Lanes one and two of three remain closed for recovery work after a large lorry fire yesterday.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to the scene at 9.26pm last night (October 24).

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Ripon and Boroughbridge responded to reports of a lorry on fire. Crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"The cause is still unconfirmed but it's believed to have possibly started within the refrigeration unit of the trailer."