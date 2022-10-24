Police investigating an assault in York which has left the victim in a "serious condition" have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to.
As revealed by The Press online on Sunday, the incident is said to have happened at a taxi rank in St Saviourgate in York.
North Yorkshire Police today (Monday, October 24) said a 42-year-old man was currently in a serious condition in hospital following the incident, which happened just before 3am on Sunday, October 23.
Now officers have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.
A police spokeperson said: "Officers are now appealing for the man in the CCTV images to come forward as they believe he will have information which could assist the investigation."
Anyone who can help identify the man in the images or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one to speak to the Force Control Room and quote reference 12220188437.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article