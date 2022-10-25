The recent rail strikes have caused chaos.

More are planned in November and these are, to my mind, stupid.

When I was stranded for several early morning hours it caused great distress. Eventually at 4am I managed to get back home to York. But there is no shining light at this rail tunnel’s end.

This is not the way to win hearts and minds within the rail travelling public. The result will be they will vote with their feet.

With no sustainable travelling public the railways would be starved of revenue. And where does that lead: more cutbacks?

Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, Escrick