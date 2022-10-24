A LORRY spilled 500 litres of paint after it failed to unload the pallet

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service had responded to reports of an overturned lorry, today (Monday, October 24), at 8.22am.

However on arrival, the crew found this to not be the case.

A lorry that was unloading a pallet of paint when its' tail lifting manoevre failed, on New Road, in Richmond.

This caused the pallet to fall from the road, spilling 500 litres of paint.

Richmond crews assisted with the clean up.