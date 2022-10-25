THE announcement that North Yorkshire MP Rishi Sunak will be the new Prime Minister has prompted both relief and anger in York - as well as calls for a General Election.

Both York Central's Labour MP Rachael Maskell, and the city's Liberal Democrat council leader Keith Aspden, were agreed that without an election, the new PM would have no real mandate.

Ms Maskell said Mr Sunak's 'coronation' was ‘arrogant and undemocratic’.

Council leader Cllr Aspden added: "The Conservatives have lost their credibility, mandate and people’s trust a long time ago."

But two local Conservative MPs - York Outer's Julian Sturdy and Thirsk and Malton's Kevin Hollinrake - have welcomed the news that Mr Sunak will be the new Prime Minister.

"It is fantastic to see the Conservative parliamentary party put their faith in my friend and fellow Yorkshire MP, Rishi Sunak," Mr Sturdy said.

"His experience and level-headed approach will provide the stability the country greatly needs as we navigate through many global challenges."

York reacts to news that Rishi Sunak will be new PM. Pictured: Rishi Sunak leaving Conservative Party HQ in London yesterday after it was announced he would become the new PM (Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Business leaders in the city and region, meanwhile, say that what small businesses need now above all else is 'certainty and confidence'.

Andrew Lowson of the York Business Improvement District (York BID) said: "Even in good times, businesses want certainty and confidence, so we can only hope that after the debacles in Westminster over the past months we get some period of calm."

The political reaction to Mr Sunak's appointment as Prime Minister-in-Waiting was predictably divided.

Ms Maskell said: “The coronation of Rishi Sunak MP as the UK’s next Prime Minister by Conservative MPs is quite astounding.

“It is the people of our country who should decide who they want to see in No.10.”

York council leader Keith Aspden accepted that a general election was 'unlikely'.

But he said that if the new PM was determined to continue without seeking a fresh mandate from the country, then he must deliver on the levelling up promises he had made when Chancellor.

This should include 'investing in the North to unlock our full potential, delivering urgent financial support to those struggling the most, delivering integrated rail improvements and bringing GBR HQ to York', Cllr Aspden said. The new PM should also commit to funding public services properly, he added.

But York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said it was 'fantastic' that Richmond MP Mr Sunak was to be the new PM.

"His past work in the Treasury and knowledge of the economy will prove especially invaluable as we tackle the rising cost of living," he said.

A 'delighted' Malton and Thirsk MP Kevin Hollinrake added: "Having seen first hand his calm, competent and professional leadership in the second toughest job in politics, in my mind he is absolutely the right person to lead our country through this difficult time," he said.

Business leaders, meanwhile, say that, with consumer spending likely to be down over winter, the retail and hospitality sectors now urgently need support, as well as a period of calm and economic stability.

York BID chief executive Andrew Lowson said reductions on VAT and business rates would be a good start.