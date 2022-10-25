A POPULAR York bar and restaurant will host a series of wicked events in the run up to Halloween.

The Botanist, based in Stonegate, says it will play host to ‘the scariest night of trivia around’ with a Halloween quiz on October 25.

There will also be musical bingo, featuring live music from a local artist, with prizes to be won for testing musical knowledge and matching song titles to their artists on the bingo cards.

The Botanist said: “Winning players at all events will be either be given a trick or treat, but good times are guaranteed either way! All events are free to get involved in and start at 8pm.”

The hosts have also arranged for a request night on October 27, where their talented resident artists will take song requests from the audience – as long as they are spooky.

What's on at The Botanist (Image: The Botanist)

They added: “Simply fill in a card with the name of your favourite Halloween-inspired track and drop it in the request box for a frighteningly good live acoustic show.”

‘Friday Night Live’ at The Botanist will have live music all night long and the bar is offering deals from 10pm until late on Friday night.

To see the full line-up and book your table visit here