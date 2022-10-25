A historic York bar is seeking external repairs to help prevent worn masonry from falling to the ground.
Mitchells and Butlers Leisure Retail Ltd has approached City of York Council to undertake the work at Harkers, a Grade 2-listed building in St Helens Square,
The external alterations include removing of friable areas of masonry, repointing of masonry and compound repairs to front and side elevations.
The planning application said: “The property has become weathered with a risk of masonry falling from height and therefore requires a degree of maintenance carrying out.
“We are therefore proposing to remove any friable areas of masonry with appropriate techniques/equipment, re-pointing as required with lime-based conservation mortar and lime based compound repairs to masonry as necessary.
“The proposed works will help to maintain the public house and protect against further deterioration. There will be no alterations to the style or detail of the building.”
It added: “Part of St Helens Square would need to be cordoned off locally to allow the works to be carried out safely.”
The application comes as Harkers closed for three weeks for internal refurbishment, which included new toilets, to better reflect its heritage.
