TWO friends from York have driven a car that cost them just £600 on Facebook Marketplace round Europe in memory of a very special lady.

When Carl Green’s mum Irene was diagnosed with lung cancer, the Hospice@Home team at St Leonard’s Hospice in York helped her to stay at home throughout her illness.

Irene, 65, was able to spend her last days at home, surrounded by her family, thanks to the team from St Leonard’s.

Carl and his friend Andy Bissett from Copmanthorpe in York, have now raised more than £2,000 for the hospice by driving a £600 gold Volvo convertible car around Europe. The car, fondly named ‘Gold Member’ was bought by the pair from Facebook Marketplace for just £600 so they could take part in the rally events.

They had already signed up for not one, but two rallies, including one which involved driving across nine European countries in just four day. So, they decided to support the hospice by raising funds throughout the trips.

Andy Bissett and Carl Green outside St Leonard’s Hospice in York with Georgia Laing, deputy sister (Image: St Leonard's Hospice)

Carl said: “Mum died just 15 weeks after being diagnosed at the age of 65, during the second lock down. She was looked after at home by the St Leonard’s ‘Hospice@Home’ team who were fantastic. They supplied everything for the home, so we could see her during her last days. They were amazing and really supported my dad especially as they were on call to answer any questions any time of day or night – it’s not easy, but it’s the right thing to do,” said Carl.

READ MORE: This popular children's attraction near York is up for two awards

Carl and Andy had signed up for two rallies as part of the Two Ball Banger Rally series where all vehicles are welcome but the rules are they must stay under a budget of £789. Extra points can be achieved for crazy customization and decoration of the cars. Each rally includes daily challenges which each team had to carry out, testing their driving and navigation skills.

The two rallies – the first was 700 miles around Scotland in April and the second was about 1,000 miles around nine European countries in August - were all self-funded so every penny of the fundraising money has gone to the York charity.

“It was an amazing adventure and we had such fun,” said Carl. “We even picked up two hitch-hikers at one point who were German and Turkish. One of the challenges was to get as many people as possible on top of the car and one of them was a professional photographer so we’ve got some great photos of that!

“We can’t thank everyone enough for their support. Everyone has been so generous and we’ve had some great local support,” he added.

Annie Keogh, Community Development Fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “We’re really pleased that Carl and Andy chose to fundraise for us in this novel way and we certainly enjoyed following their adventures and challenges. Huge thanks to them and everyone who supported them with their fantastic challenge.

“If anyone has a fundraising idea, however bonkers it is, that they would like to discuss, please contact me on 01904 77 77 77 or email annie.keogh@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk.”

The gold Volvo is sadly now up for sale and Carl and Andy are having to say goodbye to their special rally car.