CELEBRATIONS are underway at one York school after a visit from the Ofsted inspectors.

Being an eco-warrior, digital leader or sports leader are opportunities relished by pupils at Lakeside Primary Academy, which school inspectors Ofsted have confirmed continues to be a 'good' school.

“Pupils enjoy coming to this happy, caring school,” say inspectors in their report, following a visit last month. “They are well behaved, polite and eager to talk about what they like about their school. Leaders have high expectations of pupils and they rise to meet these. Pupils achieve well.

“Older pupils talk maturely about the school’s values of respect, self-belief and resilience and relish the leadership opportunities they are given.”

This is the first inspection since Lakeside, on Clifton Moor in York, joined Ebor Academy Trust in April 2018, when it was also classed as a 'good' school. Ebor has 23 primary schools in York, Selby, on the Yorkshire Coast and in Hull and the East Riding. Lakeside is one of seven Ebor schools in York.

When it came to what the school could improve on inspectors said: "Leaders have not ensured that the books that pupils read are appropriately matched to their current knowledge. This means that some pupils struggle to read books they are given. Leaders should ensure that teachers’ assessment of reading is precise so that pupils read books that are carefully matched to their reading knowledge.

"Also, in some foundation subjects, the curriculum is not supporting pupils to remember important knowledge. As a result, pupils can struggle to apply previous knowledge as they move through the school. Leaders should ensure that teachers provide regular opportunities for pupils to review and recall key knowledge. This will enable pupils to develop a deeper understanding of important subject concepts and be able to build on this knowledge."

Helen Hayes-Smith, head teacher, said: “We are all delighted by the judgement which is an accurate reflection of the inspirational learning being carried out every day here by pupils, staff, governors and parents alike. We have a close-knit community and I am so proud to be headteacher of such a wonderful school.”

Inspectors noted that reading is a priority at Lakeside, pupils are read to every day and in story time, teachers introduce books for older pupils to encourage them to read for pleasure. Younger pupils get to vote for the stories they want to hear.

Pupils with special educational needs and or disabilities (SEND) are supported well. They access the full curriculum or, where appropriate, follow a more bespoke offer.

With 219 pupils on roll the school has decreased in size, with the admission number dropping from 60 to 45. To that end, parents of children yet to start school are invited to attend an open evening at Lakeside from 6-7pm on Wednesday, November 23.

Click here to read the full report.