Supermarket chain Sainsbury’s is opposing plans for a new Lidl at Monks Cross.

The retailer has told City of York Council that the German discounter threatens other businesses in the city centre, Haxby and surrounding area.

The comments come as City of York Council has told Lidl it need not submit an Environmental Impact Assessment as part of its planning application.

Lidl formally submitted its planning application to the council for what would be its third York outlet in July.

The growing supermarket chain seeks to part-demolish the former TK Maxx at Unit 2 in the centre, which has been empty since March 2020.

The company would then construct a new Lidl store, with a stand-alone restaurant/ take-away drive-thru, which would be operated by another provider.

Some 40 jobs are promised from the multi-million redevelopment of the brownfield site, which would also boost the attractiveness of the Monks Cross retail park.

However, Steve Topham, store manager of a nearby Sainsbury’s says his chain is a “key employer in York” and has “significant concerns” over the planned Lidl, which should lead the council to refuse planning approval.

Mr Topham said there was a lack of need for such as store as this part of York is well-served by others. Lidl, he said, has failed to report on the impact the store would have on neighbouring retailers in the city centre, Haxby and elsewhere in York.

This part of York already had an Aldi, Asda, Tesco Express and another Sainsbury’s, with a Lidl just 3.7m away on Foss Island Road.

“As such, the local area is well-provided for and there is simply no need for another one on the site. Another foodstore at Monks Cross is likely to put existing smaller retailers in nearby centres at risk, threatening the viability of these centres at a time when councils should be supporting existing business and the high street.”

Approval would be contrary to the Draft Local Plan, he continued, and empty land at the location gave potential for the Lidl to expand.

The proposed drive thru would also impact cafes, delis and bakeries on the edge of nearby centres such as the city centre, Haxby,plus the Brockfield, Monkton Road and Hawthorne Terrace neighbouring parades2, Mr Topham added.

City of York Council was due to determine the planning application by September 20 but has now given Lidl until November 4 to submit amended plans. Recent correspondence on the council website focuses on drainage matters.

Earlier this month, council planners said the application did not need an Environmental Impact Assessment as the development on the brownfield site would have little impact on the area and was compatible with surrounding land uses.