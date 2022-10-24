POLICE are trying to trace the family of a man who has died in north Yorkshire.

The county police force has issued a coroner's appeal to find the relatives of Anthony Rogers, 72, who has died in Harrogate.

A police spokesman said Mr Rogers' death is not being treated as suspicious.

He said: "If you think you're related to Mr Rogers, or can offer contact details - the address or phone number of a relative, the please contact coroner's officer Su Gregson on 07787 262 846."