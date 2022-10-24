TWO teenagers have been arrested after a high-value car was stolen in a burglary in a North Yorkshire town.
In the early hours of Friday October 21, a burglary happened at an address in Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.
During the burglary, a black Mercedes G Class, registration YK71 NKZ, was stolen from the property.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for anyone who has information about the incident, or the stolen car, or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, to contact police.
Two 16-year-old males have been arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
Anyone who has any information is asked to get in touch. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control room, quoting reference number: 12220187200.
You can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
