FIREFIGHTERS were called to rescue an otter stuck in an engine in a town near York.
The fire crew from Tadcaster Fire Station were called to the incident in the town earlier today - to save an otter that had climbed up into the engine compartment of a vehicle.
A spokesperson for the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "It was released unharmed and returned to the wild."
