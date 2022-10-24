Rachael Maskell, the Labour MP for York Central, says the ‘coronation’ of Rishi Sunak as next Prime Minister without the legitimacy of a General Election is ‘arrogant and undemocratic’.

“It is clear for all to see that Mr. Sunak holds the support of just over half of the Conservative Party MPs, and therefore we can expect the infighting to continue; they are completely divided and will continue to put their interests above those of the country,” Ms Maskell said.

York Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy, however, has welcomed the confirmation of his 'friend and fellow Yorkshire MP Rishi Sunak' as the next PM.

The Tory MP says Mr Sunak's 'experience and level-headed approach' will provide the stability the country desperately needs.

In her full statement this afternoon, Ms Maskell said: “The coronation of Rishi Sunak MP as the UK’s next Prime Minister by something like 200 Conservative MPs is quite astounding.

“It is the people of our country who should decide who they want to see as in No.10. It is arrogant and undemocratic if the Tory Party don’t now call a General Election.

“It was Mr. Sunak who announced, in his last leadership bid, how he was moving funding from areas of deprivation to areas of affluence.

“So no matter who they put into No.10, it will mean that life will become increasingly challenging for those that need the most support.

“After 12 years of a Tory Government, people are struggling to pay their bills, their mortgages are going through the roof and waiting lists for the NHS are growing. We urgently need a Labour Government to clear up the mess left behind by the Tory Party.”

In his statement, however, Mr Sturdy welcomed the 'fantastic' news that Mr Sunak would be the next PM.

"It is fantastic to see the Conservative parliamentary party put their faith in my friend and fellow Yorkshire MP, Rishi Sunak," Mr Sturdy said.

"His experience and level-headed approach will provide the stability the country greatly needs as we navigate through many global challenges.

"His past work in the Treasury and knowledge of the economy will prove especially invaluable as we tackle the rising cost of living.

"I know Rishi will waste no time getting to work and I will support his efforts wholeheartedly from the backbenches as we ensure our constituents have the help they need this winter."