York council boss Keith Aspden has called on new PM Rishi Sunak to call an immediate General Election.

But the Lib Dem council leader has accepted that that is not likely - and says that if the new PM is determined to continue without seeking a fresh mandate from the country, then he must not turn a blind eye to the needs of the North, or to the Levelling up agenda.

In a statement released moments after Mr Sunak - who represents the North Yorkshire constituency of Richmond - was confirmed as the next PM, Cllr Aspden also called on the new PM to bring the HQ of new rail body GBR to York.

And he added: "The most important step he must take is a clear commitment that public services will be supported rather than cut.

"The financial sustainability of councils is on a cliff-edge, and the scale of the pressures cannot be met by reducing costs, making efficiencies or raising council tax at the expense of already struggling residents. To save the local services our communities all rely on, councils need adequate funding."

Here is Cllr Aspden's statement in full: “The Tory chaos of the last few months is not only embarrassing, but it comes at the expense of so many struggling during this cost of living crisis.

"This was not the time for another Tory PM – the Conservatives have lost their credibility, mandate and people’s trust a long time ago – it’s time for a General Election.

“However, at this point it does seem unlikely that the Conservatives will embrace democracy and will most likely continue shuffling deckchairs on their sinking ship.

“For however long Rishi Sunak gets to stay in No 10, I hope he will not turn a blind eye to the needs of his own region and deliver on the levelling up promises he himself made when serving as Chancellor – investing in the North to unlock our full potential, delivering urgent financial support to those struggling the most, delivering integrated rail improvements and bringing GBR HQ to York. “The most important step he must take is a clear commitment that public services will be supported rather than cut. The financial sustainability of councils is on a cliff-edge, and the scale of the pressures cannot be met by reducing costs, making efficiencies or raising council tax at the expense of already struggling residents.

"To save the local services our communities all rely on, councils need adequate funding, in line with inflation and the demand for services, and certainty to plan their budgets to minimise service disruption.”