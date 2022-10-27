Yorkshire Dental Suite is due to open its new practice in place of Dave Wood Motorcycles, which had occupied the motorcycles sales shop for over 20 years.

The York practice will open at 25 Hayleys Terrace in 8 weeks' time and will occupy both the ground and first floors, including three consultation rooms. It will become a branch off of the main Yorkshire Dental Suite site, situated in Leeds, which is the highest-rated dental clinic in the United Kingdom.

Yorkshire Dental Suite, run by twins Hassan and Hussein Dalghous in partnership with their father, Abdul Dalghous, will be providing all of their treatments at the York practice, including dental implants, composite bonding & veneers, teeth whitening and more.

Dr Abdul Dalghous is a highly-experienced specialist oral surgeon who has amassed 15 years of dental service throughout the Yorkshire area.

Dr Hassan & Dr Hussein Dalghous, who are avid bodybuilders, are both specialists in restorative & cosmetic dentistry.

The team at Yorkshire Dental Suite cover all areas of dentistry, hosting professionals in cosmetic, and restorative dentistry, endodontics, and more.

Their services are available to both children and adults and offer dental plans for as little as £14.80 per month, which will allow you to stay on top of your oral hygiene. They also offer family plans to allow you and your family to attend altogether.

Visiting the dentist has negative connotations that many people can resonate with, whether it stems from bad experiences or a fear of the potential pain it may cause. The Yorkshire Dental Suite mission is to deliver exceptional dental results in a comfortable manner that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

@yorkshiredentalsuite possesses one of the biggest dental social media channels in the United Kingdom and attracts new clients from their outstanding feed, featuring before and after posts, process videos and features from their new clients, ranging from Love Island stars to Leeds Football Club players.

If you’re considering cosmetic, aesthetic, orthodontic or dental implant work in York and the surrounding areas, be sure to get in touch with Yorkshire Dental Suite. They’ll be able to explain their services, procedures and payment plans to make your experience as amazing as possible.

This is only their second instalment to the Yorkshire Dental Suite, with more franchises soon to be announced. With the doors to their new practice opening before the turn of the New Year, you’ll be able to schedule in your treatment ready to go in 2023.