THE final countdown has started to The Press Business Awards 2022.
Back for its 31st year, the awards will once again shine a light on stories of success, innovation, resilience, leadership and entrepreneurship among businesses in all sectors and of all sizes across our region.
The business event of the year promises great networking, so bring along your clients or prospective clients and toast the best York business has to offer.
This year we are proud to report more than 100 entries across 11 categories- a record number.
The shortlists have been unveiled and finalists are invited to attend a black-tie gala dinner at York Racecourse on Thursday, November 24 when the winners and overall Business of the Year will be crowned.
To join the celebrations, which start at 6.30pm, book tickets on Eventbrite or email lauren.wood@nqyne.co.uk for details.
Tickets now on sale for The Press Business Awards
