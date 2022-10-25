A York based writer and speaker has been named in a prestigious list of people in Britain.

Pippa Stacey, who lives with a chronic illness, was named in The Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 – a list of the most iconic and influential disabled people in the country.

Pippa was recognised for her writing, speaking and advocacy work with various charities, as well as her social media presence where she documents her life living with a disability.

“I was so excited,” she said.

“There were over 700 nominations this year and my category (digital, media and publishing) was one of the most competitive, so I felt really proud and honoured to have been selected by the judges.”

The awards culminated in a ceremony where Pippa was invited to attend alongside fellow nominees.

Pippa has worked with charities to support disabled people in finding meaningful employment (Image: Eleanor Martin Photography)

The number one spot was claimed by deaf actress, Rose Ayling-Ellis, who many remember from hit BBC One show, Strictly Come Dancing, where Rose performed a silent routine with dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, in honour of the deaf community.

Pippa said: “The number one spot was deservedly won by Rose… she wasn't there in person, but it was an honour to even be in the same stratosphere as somebody who's facilitated so much positive change!

“Everybody who was there held similar values and a mission to make the world a better place for disabled people.”

Pippa has a chronic illness called ME/CFS, which means she is also an ambulatory wheelchair user because the condition can affect her mobility on some days.

She said: “I'm very lucky to be able to work at all with my chronic illness, but it's really tough sometimes. This award has given me an even bigger boost of motivation to keep on doing what I'm doing.

“The main charity I work for is Astriid - we match talented people with long-term conditions with meaningful work. Last year I authored this report which has since been recognised by government officials and many influential organisations.

“It's really fulfilling to help support others on their own career journey and advocate for more inclusive practice in employment and recruitment.”

Pippa was recognised in a list featuring celebrities like Rose Ayling Ellis, who claimed the number one spot in the Top 100 (Image: Eleanor Martin Photography)

Pippa continues to support worthy causes as a communication consultant and telling her own story through freelance writing and speaking – and says being a writer is a “dream come true”.

“Career highlights so far have been becoming a published author, becoming a TEDx speaker, being honoured at the Olivier Awards, and working with some of my favourite brands and organisations as a disabled influencer.

“I love my job so much that I'm excited to check my emails every morning! I'll continue sharing my story, shouting about brilliant charities doing game-changing work, and as always, writing my heart out!”