A Hollywood superstar and his rock legend friends are set to play an explosive show at a North Yorkshire venue next year.

The Hollywood Vampires – featuring Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp, alongside Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and guitarist Tommy Henriksen – are the first headliners revealed for Scarborough Open Air Theatre’s 2023 summer season.

The Yorkshire coast gig is the first in the band’s 2023 UK tour and will take place on Wednesday, July 5.

Peter Taylor, venue programmer at Scarborough OAT, said: “This is a huge coup for Scarborough OAT. Hollywood Vampires are heading back to the UK for the first time in five years and we are delighted this long-awaited tour includes a date on the Yorkshire coast before they play some of the UK’s biggest arenas."

Excited Johnny Depp fans have already seen the Hollywood star perform at a local venue after he joined Jeff Beck on stage at his show at York Barbican back in June.

After a cancelled tour in 2020, Hollywood Vampires are set to return to the UK and one member can’t wait.

Johnny Depp pictured outside Principal Hotel in York before his gig with Jeff Beck in June. Picture: Lucy Brumby (Image: Lucy Brumby twitter)

Frontman Alice Cooper said: "Well it’s already been three years since the Vampires have toured. I can't wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation.

“I don’t necessarily do any theatrics at all, I’m just the lead singer, in a band, and the band just happens to be one of the best bands around! It’ll be great to see Johnny and Joe and Buck and Chris and all the guys. We’ll be rocking these places, especially England, I can’t wait to get to England! Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming!"

VIP ticket packages are available for the Hollywood Vampires gig, which will include exclusive merchandise, autographed memorabilia and the chance of a personal photograph with Joe, Johnny and Alice.

Peter Taylor added: “I’m sure rock fans will love this – the first of many exciting announcements we have coming up here at Scarborough OAT in the next few weeks. Roll on Summer 2023 – it’s going to be amazing!”

Tickets for Hollywood Vampires at Scarborough Open Air Theatre go on sale at 10am on Friday, October 28 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

For a full list of tour dates, visit the band’s website at www.hollywoodvampires.com.