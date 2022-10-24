A company refurbishing former MOD homes in Strensall has donated to a sports club to help it buy new equipment.
Annington has given the money to ABC Sports Clubs so it can buy new tennis equipment to help local schools and club members.
ABC Sports Clubs run a coaching service in Strensall and during the holiday periods, the organisation runs camps during October half term, Easter and Summer.
The new equipment includes mini tennis nets and tennis balls which will be used across the wider coaching team and enable a wide range of children to benefit from the kit.
Ben Orton, Director and Founder of ABC-Tennis-UK and ABC-Sports Clubs, said: “As a grass roots coaching service, this donation from Annington is gratefully received, it supports our mission to bring tennis into the PE curriculum of primary schools and make it more accessible to children of all backgrounds.”
Stacy Whitehead, Marketing Manager at Annington, added: “We’re pleased that our donation can help Ben with his goal of making tennis more available to children across York. Annington is always happy to be a part of strengthening community ties and being able to do it so close to our Strensall development is even better.”
