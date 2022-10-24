A YORK restaurant has been told to ‘open a window’ if it wishes to keep the historic building cool.

Burgsys at 9 Castlegate has been refused a bid to install a drop-down awning at its front, something it said was needed to reduce the risk of fire.

In its application, the restaurant also cited climate change as making such an awning increasingly necessary.

However, council planning chiefs note the restaurant is a listed building, dating from 1766, and within the Central Historic Core conservation area.

Their report said: “The applicant seeks to justify the alteration suggesting that increasing temperatures are behind the proposal, however, nothing is presented to substantiate the claim that air conditioning cannot be introduced on the grounds that the building is listed. A solution may simply be to open windows.”

The planners also noted reference to a York Press story concerning a fire at 7 Castlegate but noted there was nothing to substantiate that sunlight caused the fire.

The applicant also included pictures of a mix of other awnings from around the city, some good and some bad, which they doubted added weight to their case.

Their report concluded the scheme conflicted with a range of local and national planning policies as it would “have an adverse impact on the historic character of the application property and the character of the conservation area.”