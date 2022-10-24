A MUSICAL theatre classic is set to hit the York stage next month.

NE Musicals, who brought Wind In the Willows and Priscilla Queen of the Desert to the York stage. now brings audiences Lionel Bart's Oliver! which will show at Joseph Rowntree Theatre from November 16 to 26.

This revised version of the show features all the familiar characters and songs including Food Glorious Food and Consider Yourself as well as added scenes that bring more detail to the story.

Two teams will be rehearsing the show and perform on alternate nights.

Steve said: "We have an amazing set, costumes designed exclusively for this production and 50 children in the opening number.

"This is an epic production not to be missed - a night at the theatre for the whole family to remember."

Tickets are available from josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk or by calling 01904 501935.