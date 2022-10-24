A CLAUDIA Lawrence campaign, launched by a garden centre in Pickering, has raised a large amount of money for a children’s hospice.

The Steam and Moorland Garden Centre, located on Malton Road, raised £500 for Martin House Children’s Hospice after the success of a campaign launched to plant a fuchsia plant called Claudia in memory of the missing York woman.

The 35-year-old University of York chef was last seen on March 18, 2009, close to her home in Heworth, York.

Claudia's disappearance prompted North Yorkshire Police's largest and most complex missing person inquiry in its history

Detectives believe was murdered, although no body has ever been found.

The idea of the campaign at the garden centre in Pickering was suggested by Claudia’s mum, Joan Lawrence, last year (2021) with the aim of raising awareness of her daughter’s disappearance.

Bernadette Hopkinson, one of the directors at the garden centre, explained that Joan had been sent the fuchsia plant called Claudia by a supporter and came up with the idea of ‘flooding’ the garden centre with these plants during the spring and summer.

500 plants were purchased and displayed alongside a picture of Claudia as a child, provided by Joan for the campaign.

The Claudia Flower

Bernadette said this childhood image ‘hit home’ to many of those who visited the garden centre.

The seeds for the Claudia flower were first obtained in March 2022 before being planted in house at the garden centre and displayed throughout once they had bloomed.

Joan regularly visited the garden centre throughout this time, to see how the plants and campaign were progressing.

Bernadette explained how the campaign aimed to raise awareness of missing people throughout the UK, and show support to their families.

“There’re a lot of people who have people missing,” she said.

The director added that customers at the garden centre connected with the campaign and purchased the flowers as a result.

“When (the customers) seen the picture… they added the flower to their baskets,” she said.

“They added (the flower) because it was a Claudia.”

A cheque for £500 from the sales of the plants was presented to Martin House Children’s Hospice on October 20.

Bernadette said Joan had nominated this charity as she felt it had taken a large hit during the pandemic so wanted to support them.

The charity provides hospice care free of charge for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.