FirstYork has gained planning approval to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure as it prepares for the arrival of 44 electric buses next year.

The bus operator will install charging units, transformer and RMU units and associated works at its James Street depot.

The company told City of York Council the works will “facilitate FirstBus providing up to 88 new Electric Buses to be used within the local area.”

“These buses will replace existing diesel buses so there will not be an increase of bus parking on site.”

A report by council planning staff confirmed: “The new facilities would serve the new fleet of electric buses which are to be introduced, and for which the site does not currently have capacity.”

Planning staff said FirstBus received no objection to the application, which would increase the use of electric buses and help with emissions and the sustainability of the city.

Recommending approval, their report added: “The proposed EV charging infrastructure would have a limited visual impact, being located within the large depot site and viewed within the context of the surrounding industrial and office buildings that make up the area.”

Last month, FirstBus announced York was set for 44 electric powered buses from next year, adding to those it already has.

The company is spending £10.2m on the buses, with the city council contributing £8.4m it received from the government for zero-emission buses.