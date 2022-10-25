A leading York GP says he is pleased with a "robust and sensible" report into the future of general practice - which he has described as being in crisis.

Professor Mike Holmes, of York primary care services provider Nimbuscare, was asked to give evidence for the "long-awaited" report by the Health and Social Care Committee earlier this year.

He said his input focused on the importance of retaining the partnership model of general practice, which he believes is a "real strength".

Speaking in his latest column for The Press, Prof Holmes said: "In a week full of political turmoil and sensational front-page news, an important announcement about the future of General Practice went largely unnoticed.

"Overall, the report’s findings and recommendations were robust and sensible. It was good to hear an acknowledgement that General Practice is in crisis.

"We’ve been appealing for some time for further investment and support with recruitment issues – we simply haven’t got enough GPs. The report explained 'the elastic has snapped after many years of pressure’ – an excellent analogy. It’s good to feel we have been heard."

Most GP practices are run as independent contractors with partners who are committed to running the practice, holding contracts with the NHS. Prof Holmes said the publication of the report was also significant for York in that local MP Rachael Maskell led the launch of the report as a member of the committee.

He said the route cause of the GP crisis is a lack of GPs to meet the ever-increasing demands of the service, which the report recognises.

"We see this every day in our GP surgeries as patients show their frustration around having to wait longer than we would like to be contacted for a routine appointment. We are also seeing this through our staff who are under so much pressure, particularly those who work on the front line as receptionists. We’re struggling to recruit the right people as the pressure of the role increases," he added.

As Nimbuscare awaits more details of how the report’s recommendations can be progressed, Professor Holmes said it will continue to be proactive, trying to evolve the model and lead the way in integrating the health, care, voluntary and community sectors.

He said: "Our aim is to work together to sustain a resilient general practice, to lead health and care re-design, to improve the quality of care through integrated primary care, supporting local populations, local stakeholders and addressing local needs.

"We are committed to delivering locally, supporting regionally and influencing nationally. We are seeing this already as we invest in setting up our community care centres to bring health, care and voluntary services to local people."

Nimbuscare has collaborated with health and care bodies, businesses, councils, schools, universities and colleges and the voluntary sector to help achieve its goal.