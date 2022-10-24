A recently-closed children’s day nursery could be converted into two flats.

Christine Henderson of Bright Beginnings Day Nursery has submitted plans to City of York Council concerning the nursery site at 47 Rawcliffe Drive, York.

The business announced its closure in July, with Christine saying she planned to retire in August.

Her planning application says the premises have now been empty for more than three months and parents of children who attended the nursery were being transferred to other nearby day nurseries.

The application says one flat would be on each floor, with each having their own access.

The freehold property housing the business recently went up for sale through Abacus Day Nursery Sales for £599,950 but is no longer listed as on the market.

The agents said the premises offered a range of potential uses including offices and for someone wanting to launch their own child care business.

The two-storey property is currently registered to provide 33 childcare places for children aged 0-5.

At its most recent inspection the nursery was rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.