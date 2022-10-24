A FUNDRAISER and presenter in North Yorkshire was awarded for his work in the local community during a brand new BBC awards ceremony last week.

Ryan Swain, from Norton, won The Together Award in the first ever BBC Make A Difference Awards on Friday (October 21). The prize was awarded to an individual or group of people who create real change by breaking down barriers and bringing together people from different walks of life for a common cause.

Ryan won the accolade for his work to make his local community a better place, including his fundraising work. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he helped to raise more than £25,000 for NHS Charities Together by streaming live DJ sets and entertainment on his different social media channels.

He also recently spearheaded and led a group of campaigners called '#rescuetheramp' who secured £50,000 to help Norton Town Council refurbish Norton and Malton Skate Park and its renowned half-pipe ramp. Ryan went on to rebuild the entire facility alongside King Ramps.

The half-pipe was reopened in early October - after it was given the official go ahead by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) following more than 18 months of local campaigning.

Ryan Swain won the award last week (Image: Ryan Swain)

The campaign was supported by world renowned action sports athletes including skateboarder Tony Hawk and BMX professional Jamie Bestwick.

The team have installed their own ‘blue plaque’ to commemorate the importance the ramp has for the community. Ryan said he is "incredibly proud" of what he's achieved with help from his campaign team and community - and he is excited to see all generations enjoying the facility and their skills flourishing.

Ryan also skateboarded 100 miles across North Yorkshire for Cancer Research UK, completing the route iin just three days raising both funds and awareness for charity. He has also regularly visited schools, colleges and community groups to give motivational talks about ADHD and mental health voluntarily.

Ryan, who was born with a heart defect and had to have major heart surgery when he was four, said he had no idea that he had won the prestigious award and that it shocked him.

On being nominated for the prize, he said: "I'm truly speechless. Hopefully some of the things I have achieved this year will be a beacon for others, to make positive changes in and around their communities. I would personally like to thank you all for your continued support. Here's to next challenge."

Ryan won the Together Award, which was presented to him at the end of the ceromony held at York Racecourse on Friday.

Earlier this month, Ryan also won the Person of the Year prize at The Press' Community Prise awards.