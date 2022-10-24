A MAN had to be taken to hospital with injuries to his face after a crash between a car and a mobility scooter in York.
The incident happened on the junction of North Moor Road and New Lane at around 6.40am on Friday October 21, when a man his 80s was riding his mobility scooter across the pedestrian crossing towards Huntington Working Men's Club and was struck by a dark coloured vehicle causing him to fall out of his scooter onto the road.
The male driver of the vehicle assisted the elderly male to his feet and over to the pavement. Another member of the public also came to the man’s assistance. The driver then left the scene without providing any contact details, driving off on North Moor Road.
The scooter rider was able to drive his scooter to a nearby store where he was helped by members of staff who rang for an ambulance. He was taken to hospital by paramedics and later discharged with significant swelling and bruising to his face. His mobility scooter also was damaged.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for the driver of the car involved and the person that came to man’s assistance to contact us along with any witnesses to the collision, in particular, anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle, or has any dashcam footage, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email phil.hallam@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 12220187210
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220187210.
