A MAN had to be taken to hospital with injuries to his face after a crash between a car and a mobility scooter in York.

The incident happened on the junction of North Moor Road and New Lane at around 6.40am on Friday October 21, when a man his 80s was riding his mobility scooter across the pedestrian crossing towards Huntington Working Men's Club and was struck by a dark coloured vehicle causing him to fall out of his scooter onto the road.