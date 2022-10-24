A SUNFLOWER display planted by nurses in York has brought extra benefits by increasing the wellbeing of staff and patients.
Every year the heart failure team at Clementhorpe Health Centre grow sunflowers from seeds purchased from the heart failure charity, Pumping Marvellous, for a national sunflower competition to grow the tallest - and this year the team were runners up.
In the process the team have found themselves gardening their way to good health with the addition of tomatoes, herbs and salad leaves.
Paula Smith, heart failure specialist nurse, said: "So many patients and staff have said seeing the sunflowers made them smile before their appointment or the start of their working day.
"Even better, staff were delighted they could pick their own lunch - so fresh, tasty and healthy - helping our physical health."
Anyone with concerns about the symptoms of heart failure should contact their GP. Find out more about heart failure by visiting: www.pumpingmarvellous.org.
