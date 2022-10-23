EMERGENCY services were called to reports of a vehicle in a hedge earlier today (Sunday).
Malton and Pickering fire responded to request from the Ambulance service to the incident at 11.40am in Thornton Lane, Thornton-le-Dale.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, said: "On arrival, no vehicle occupants were present. Crews carried out an external search but persons are believed to have left the scene. Fire crews made the vehicle safe and left incident with Police."
