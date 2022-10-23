DRIVERS are being warned that a major road through a York suburb is set to close for a fortnight.

City of York Council says that Burton Stone Lane in York is set to close between Field View and Clifton for resurfacing work to take place from Monday, October 31 for two weeks.

Signs have gone up to warn drivers at the junction with Field View and close to the main road (Clifton) over the weekend.

York Press: Burton Stone Lane in Clifton in York is set to close for resurfacing work. Picture: Haydn LewisBurton Stone Lane in Clifton in York is set to close for resurfacing work. Picture: Haydn Lewis (Image: Newsquest)

The council say an alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.

