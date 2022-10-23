Five passengers from York and Ryedale face bills of more than £400 each for their train journeys.
All five were convicted in their absence of fare dodging at Doncaster Magistrates Court.
Joe Lines, 22, of Holgate Road, York, must pay £421 for his train journey from York to Leeds on December 7, consisting of a £220 fine, £17 compensation to Northern Rail, a £34 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.
Ian Hartley, of Eastholme Drive, Rawcliffe, must pay £416.40 for his journey from York to Leeds on December 9. consisting of a £220 fine, £12.40 compensation to Northern Rail, a £34 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.
Samson Wildwood, 24, of Carr Lane, Acomb, must pay £416.10 for his journey between York and Thirsk on March 15, consisting of a £220 fine, £12.10 compensation to Transpennine Express, a £34 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.
Jennifer Walker, 29, of Windmill Avenue, Kirkbymoorside, must pay £463.40 for her journey from Malton to Manchester Airport on March 18, consisting of a £220 fine, £59.40 compensation to Transpennine Express, a £34 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.
Dalton Downie, of Forest Road, Pickering, must pay £421 following his journey from York to Leeds on December 5, consisting of a £220 fine, £17 compensation to Northern Rail, a £34 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.
All were prosecuted after they had failed to pay fixed penalty notices, the court heard.
