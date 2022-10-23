Four York motorists are off the road after they admitted drink driving offences in separate cases.

Three appeared before York Magistrates Court.

Daniel James Collins, 27, of Arran Place, off Malton Road, York, was banned from driving for 40 months, fined £346 and ordered to pay a £138 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitted drink driving on Arran Place.

Paul Ian Tindall, 44, of Boroughbridge Road, York, has been banned from driving for three years. He pleaded guilty to drink driving in York on September 24. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Michael Frederick Bryant, 36, of Darnbrook Walk, Tang Hall, has been banned from driving for 40 months. He pleaded guilty to drink driving on White Cross Road on September 24 and was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Matthew Kenny, 40, of Murray Street, Holgate, York, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court where he was given a 11-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and banned from driving for four years after he pleaded guilty of failure to take a breath test in Leeds. The prison term was suspended on condition he does 25 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £310 prosecution costs.