A man was assaulted in an incident at the St Saviourgate taxi rank early this morning.
Police are appealing for anyone in the taxi queue or who witnessed what happened to contact them.
They have not released any details about the man's condition.
Anyone with information that can help police investigate the incident is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 to speak to the Force Control Room and quote reference 12220188437.
