A YORK charity which supports children with Down Syndrome is asking local businesses to help it purchase specialist chairs.

Shine21 offers under 6s with Down Syndrome tailored therapy support including speech and language.

A spokesperson said the seven chairs and seven footrests it requires would be used by the children during these early intervention therapy sessions.

"The charity is seeking to raise £5,000 either via ‘sponsor a chair’ set up, which would see the chair or footstool feature the business or supporter’s name, or by contributing money towards the purchase," they said.

"Each adjustable chair costs between £405-£593, depending on the size, and the footrests range from £106-£113. Straps are also required and are an additional cost."

Chair Louise Mouncey said children with Down Syndrome had low muscle tone and so sitting could cause them to tire quickly.

"This impacts the children’s learning as they concentrate on the sitting rather than the developmental activity in front of them," she said.

"We want to ensure their feet and posture are properly supported so they can focus on their learning and these chairs and footrests, which have been recommended by our specialist occupational therapists, do exactly that.”

Anyone wishing to help Shine21 can donate by searching for Shine 21 Justgiving or email contact@shine21.org.