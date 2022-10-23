Police are searching for a 90-year-old man missing from his home.
Paddy Hodgkiss may be driving a black Kia Picanto.
The 90-year-old went missing from his home in Riccall near Selby yesterday afternoon.
North Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who thinks they have seen him to call the force on 101 and select option 1 quoting incident number 396.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here