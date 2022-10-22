HEAVY rain and thunderstorms could cause flooding and disruption in York and North Yorkshire tomorrow, forecasters are warning.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms, which runs from 4am tomorrow until 5am on Monday.
It says spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded quickly.
There is also a risk of damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds, and a small chance that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.
There is also a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
