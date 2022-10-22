THE fate of a village pub near York is set to be determined at a public inquiry next month.

A planning inspector will hear an appeal by the owners of the former White Swan in Thornton-le-Clay against Ryedale District Council's refusal of planning permission for its change of use to a 5-bedroom house.

The hearing takes place on Tuesday November 1 at Ryedale House in Malton, starting at 10am, and it is understood it will last for most of the day.

The Press has reported previously how the Save Our Swan campaign group (SOS) had said it had developed a 'robust submission letter' to rebut the appellants’ 'statement of case' and felt confident that the inspector would have enough tangible evidence to dismiss the appeal.

More than 500 people responded to a questionnaire sent out by SOS in April to gauge the level of potential support for a bid to reopen the White Swan as a community pub, and 96 per cent said Thornton-le-Clay, situated between York and Malton, would be a better place to live if the pub was to return.

Agents for the appellants have argued that it would not be viable for the pub to reopen, and current trading conditions for all pubs are very difficult, with increases in almost all overheads.

People can attend the appeal hearing in person or virtually using Microsoft Teams, by contacting Hayley Hunter on 01653 600666 Ext 43393 or e-mailing hayley.hunter@ryedale.gov.uk to register their interest.