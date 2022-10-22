UKRAINIAN opera stars will visit York this winter, the Barbican has announced.

It is preparing to host Dnipro Opera from central Ukraine on February 12.

The company will perform Bizet's opera Carmen about a soldier, a gypsy woman and a toreador.

It will not be the first time Dnipro Opera has performed in the UK since the start of the Ukraine-Russian War.

In August, the company performed Puccini's Madam Butterfly at The Coro in Ulverston in Cumbria.

In March 2023, it will give three performances of three different operas in Cheltenham.

Dnipro Opera is currently performing its 49th season at its home base with a wide variety of music. Its theatre is close to the banks of the River Dnipro in the city of the same name and lies north of Zaporizhzhia. As well as the opera soloists, the organisation includes a ballet company, a choir and orchestra,

According to York Barbican, the Yorkshire performance of Bizet's opera set in 19th century Seville, will be sung in its original French text with English subtitles.

It will feature a cast and live orchestra of more than 30 musicians.

Dnipro Opera is under the artistic direction of Konstantin Pinchuk with Volodymyr Harkusha as acting chief conductor and Oleksiy Duginov as chief director.

