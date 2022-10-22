If you are anything like us then you have had "Negroni Sbagliato...with prosecco in it" on repeat in your head for weeks - here's how you can see what all the fuss is about.

HBO's House Of The Dragon star Emma D'Arcy went viral after a TikTok clip of the actor dropped where they described their favourite tipple with their co-star Olivia Cooke.

The original video has now surpassed over 3.2 million views on the social media and has raked in a jaw-dropping 300,000 likes.

Whether you want to drink like a Targaryen or you are simply crazy about cocktails and want to try it out, here's how you can enjoy one for yourself.

What is in Emma D'Arcy's Negroni Sbagliato cocktail?





The Italian cocktail is a Christmas twist on a classic Negroni.

The popular tipple swaps out traditional gin for prosecco and can be served with a twist of orange peel.

The cocktail is ideal for adding a festive flourish to your upcoming Christmas celebrations.

The ingredients in a Negroni Sbagliato include:

50ml Campari

50ml dry vermouth

200ml prosecco

orange peel, to serve

How to make a Negroni Sbagliato from the House of The Dragon TikTok trend

All you need to do to prepare the festive cocktail is to pour the Campari and vermouth into a short tumbler.

You should fill it halfway with ice, top it up with prosecco and then serve it with a twist of orange peel.

It takes about five minutes to prepare and the above amounts will be enough for two people with 169 calories per serving.

