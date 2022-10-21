Firefighters were alerted by worried residents after mystery foam started pouring out of drains in their street.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from Selby to the Abbots area of the town after receiving the alert.

A hazmat officer also attended amid concerns the foam could be toxic.

However, tests revealed the substance was safe.

Station manager Tony Walker, of the fire service, Tweeted at 5.21pm on Friday (October 21): "Reports of foam coming up from the drains had some residents naturally concerned. The substance was tested and deemed to be none toxic though the cause is not known."

gdgdgd