A York resident says an ombudsman has advised him to take the council to court amid claims it is "ignoring" complaints about potholes.

Jonathan Bately has told The Press that the Woodthorpe area of York has been "plagued by potholes" for the last few years, and despite communications with the council they haven't all been fixed.

The roads he has said need repairing, many which he has reported to the council since 2017, include: Alness Drive, Moor Lane, Acomb Wood Drive and Ryecroft Avenue in Woodthorpe, Bellhouse Way in Foxwood, and Wains Grove in Dringhouses.

Mr Bately says that the Local Government Ombudsman has been informed of this, and they have suggested seeking court order against the council to force action.

Mr Bately said: "The council have been ignoring residents when they have reported the potholes on the council’s website which is full of crosses which mark the spot where potholes are.

“The potholes on Alness Drive and Acomb Wood Drive are of the correct size and depth to be repaired, yet smaller potholes have been repaired instead while the rest are left.

“The poor surface on Moor Lane is depreciating quickly and new potholes are forming on a weekly basis.

“The road between Cairnborrow and Eden Close will need resurfacing as soon as possible, the council can’t keep up with patching the pothole repairs on this road.”

City of York Council said inquiries regarding the potholes had been sent anonymously and so the authority had been unable to respond to complainants. However, it added that the roads were inspected regularly.

The council told The Press that it had investigated the reports in and around Moor Lane and Woodthorpe, which were regularly inspected, and Moor Lane is being considered for resurfacing as part of a future scheme.

It added that any other roads which met the criteria had been, or would be, repaired.

A spokesperson for City of York Council said: "The condition of all York’s roads is assessed on an annual and monthly basis and repair work is carried out based on this assessment, in line with national best practice guidelines.

"Each year our teams are responsible for thousands of repairs, along with significant projects to proactively improve road and paths, preventing issues from developing later on.

"The council takes every step necessary to ensure problem areas are identified and repairs are carried out as quickly as possible and residents are encouraged to report potholes through our online system at https://www.york.gov.uk/ReportRoadsPavementsPotholes."