FIRE crews were called to rescue a cat from a tree in a North Yorkshire town.
A crew from Knaresborough responded to a request for assistance from an RSPCA officer, who was struggling to rescue a cat that had become stuck in a tree in Thorpe Underwood in Boroughbridge at around 11.50am today.
The crews managed to rescue Tiger the cat from the tree and reunited him with his owners safely.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here